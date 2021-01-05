Analyzing Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) & Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Wright Investors’ Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 4.00 $183.79 million $3.20 20.90 Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 1.45 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 18.06% 19.18% 12.48% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Houlihan Lokey and Wright Investors’ Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 1 4 1 0 2.00 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus target price of $61.17, indicating a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Wright Investors’ Service on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

