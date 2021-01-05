Analysts Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target at $37.38

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 394,056 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS opened at $39.47 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

