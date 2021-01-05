Analysts Set Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) PT at $114.88

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $122.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,841 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

