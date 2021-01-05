Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

