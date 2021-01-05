Analysts Set Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

OGZPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $5.69 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

