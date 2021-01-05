Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $46.30

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.