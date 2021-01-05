Analysts Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) PT at $6.67

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

