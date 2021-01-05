Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $15.26

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 131,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,243 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,330,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,460,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,600,000 after buying an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.