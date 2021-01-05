Analysts Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

NYSE:STE opened at $188.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,903 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,605,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4,021,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,729 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,483,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

