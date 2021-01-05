Analysts Expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) will post sales of $5.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EPM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,890. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

