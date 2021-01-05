Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 8,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,202. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

