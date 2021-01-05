Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce sales of $100.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $102.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $75.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $287.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $288.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.50 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.47.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,946,683 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $834,562,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after buying an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

