Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $5.76. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 80,788 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.