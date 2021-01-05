Amon Trading 28.4% Lower This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Amon has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $11,264.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00350741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,320,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.