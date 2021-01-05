AMO Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $234,816.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.