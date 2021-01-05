Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.92.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

