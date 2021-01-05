American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CL King started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

