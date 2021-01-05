Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $115.00 at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

