Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,615.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $25.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,212.00. 98,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,839. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,177.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

