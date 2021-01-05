Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ALTM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,620. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $759.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

