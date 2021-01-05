Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.52 and last traded at $111.16. Approximately 4,108,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,900,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,272,691 shares of company stock worth $260,770,962 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

