alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €15.50 by Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €15.50 ($18.24) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.51 ($18.25).

AOX stock opened at €14.47 ($17.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

