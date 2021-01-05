Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares rose 7.6% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 455,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 383,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.
AOSL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,018. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
