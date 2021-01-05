Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares rose 7.6% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 455,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 383,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

AOSL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,018. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

