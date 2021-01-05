Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) versus Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Financial Analysis

Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Atlatsa Resources alerts:

Atlatsa Resources has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlatsa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlatsa Resources and Almaden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlatsa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Almaden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 115.69%. Given Almaden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Almaden Minerals is more favorable than Atlatsa Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlatsa Resources and Almaden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlatsa Resources $4.26 million 7.04 -$72.56 million N/A N/A Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Almaden Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlatsa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Atlatsa Resources and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlatsa Resources N/A N/A -51.79% Almaden Minerals N/A -4.57% -4.24%

Summary

Almaden Minerals beats Atlatsa Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlatsa Resources Company Profile

Atlatsa Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of platinum group metal properties in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Anooraq Resources Corporation and changed its name to Atlatsa Resources Corporation in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Atlatsa Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlatsa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlatsa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlatsa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.