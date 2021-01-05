Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) were down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 1,409,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,685,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Esports Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 87,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,858.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

