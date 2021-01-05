AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of ACV traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,644. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

