Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

