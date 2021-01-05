Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce sales of $690.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.70 million to $701.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

