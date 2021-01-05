Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Financial Survey

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scheid Vineyards and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alico has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Alico’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Alico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.26 -$12.87 million N/A N/A Alico $92.51 million 2.48 $23.66 million ($0.24) -127.50

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards.

Summary

Alico beats Scheid Vineyards on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment is involved in the own and manage of land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. Alico, Inc. owns approximately 111,000 acres of land located in 8 counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

