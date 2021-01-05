Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to Sell at Vertical Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

ALB opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $156.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

