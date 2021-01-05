Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Up 5.5%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 204,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,360,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 372.00% and a negative return on equity of 87.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

