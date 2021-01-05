Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Down 5.2%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $137.00 and last traded at $139.15. Approximately 6,209,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,522,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

