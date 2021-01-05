Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Airbnb stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

