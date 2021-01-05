Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

