Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

