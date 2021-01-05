Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

