Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.01 and a 200 day moving average of $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.