Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.13 ($3.68).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of AF traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €4.87 ($5.73). The stock had a trading volume of 6,801,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €4.88 and its 200 day moving average is €3.97. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

