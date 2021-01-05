Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €4.87 ($5.73) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.97. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

