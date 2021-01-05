Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.39.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.18. 3,569,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,229. The company has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.50. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.