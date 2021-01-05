AIDUS TOKEN Hits One Day Volume of $39,399.00 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $39,399.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00043268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00334909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023946 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

