Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.27

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.27 and last traded at $118.97, with a volume of 8210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 248.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

