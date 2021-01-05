Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Announces January 13th IPO

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) plans to raise $873 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 24,600,000 shares at $33.00-$38.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Affirm Holdings generated $595.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $97.1 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Allen & Company acted as the underwriters for the IPO and RBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Truist Securities, Siebert Williams Shank and Deutsche Bank Securities were co-managers.

Affirm Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. We believe by using modern technology, the very best engineering talent, and a mission-driven approach we can reinvent the payment experience. Our solutions, which are built on trust and transparency, make it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive. Legacy payment options, archaic systems, and traditional risk and credit underwriting models can be harmful, deceptive, and restrictive to both consumers and merchants. They are not well-suited for increasingly digital and mobile-first commerce, and are built on legacy infrastructure that does not support the innovation required for modern commerce to evolve and flourish. “.

Affirm Holdings was founded in 2012 and has 916 employees. The company is located at 650 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94108, US and can be reached via phone at (415) 984-0490 or on the web at http://www.affirm.com.

