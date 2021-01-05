AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) traded up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 173,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 118,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Inc supplies aftermarket aircraft, engines, components, and OEM materials. It is engaged in the sale and lease of mid-life aftermarket aviation flight equipment; and sale, lease, and exchange of engines. The company also sells airframe materials, including avionics, nacelles, flight controls, rotables, landing gears, safety equipment, APUs, QEC/EBU, and interiors; and engine materials.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.