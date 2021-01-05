ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 44,856 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The firm has a market cap of C$47.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19.

Get ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) alerts:

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.16 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.