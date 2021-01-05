AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $42.60 million and $3.85 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,173,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,030,755 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.