Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.83. 695,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,066,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $143,366.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,046,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,395,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

