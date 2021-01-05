Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 11.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.01. 3,121,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,892,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $781.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,383,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

