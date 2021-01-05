AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post sales of $323.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $331.78 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 220.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -596.57 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

