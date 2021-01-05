Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.93.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $40.84 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.